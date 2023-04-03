A front is stalled to our north for this evening, that keeps clouds around and a stray shower will be possible for our northern tier. Low temperatures sit mild in the mid to upper 40s with light winds out of the south.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of clouds and some sunshine as temperatures warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. There will be a slight chance of a shower by Tuesday evening as low temperatures fall into the 50s.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week ahead of a an approaching cold front. High temperatures will surge well into the 70s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. A few showers will be possible in the early afternoon before a few stronger storms are possible by the evening. Damaging winds is our main threat with these storms. Overnight lows sit in the 50s with a few showers.

Showers will linger for the first half of the day on Thursday with temperatures falling throughout the day. We’ll start in the 50s to 60s before falling into the 40s by late afternoon. Overnight we sit partly cloudy as low temperatures fall into the 30s.

Sunshine is back for Friday but it’s also our coolest day of the week. High temperatures will sit in the 40s to mid 50s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy and cool with lows near 30.