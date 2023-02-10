Tonight as cooler air moves in behind the cold front we’re seeing a few showers and snow showers move through. Overnight we’ll remain mostly cloudy with a breezy west wind at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s as showers diminish.

A brief high pressure moves in for Saturday and clouds will decrease. We become partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures rebounding into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be breezy to start the day out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and by the evening shift out of the southwest. Overnight low temperatures fall back into the upper 20s.

We’ll see a good deal of sunshine with clouds moving back in for Sunday. Watching a system to our south for late in the day on Sunday, that will move just north enough it will clip our southern counties with a few showers into the evening. High temperatures are back above average in the low to middle 40s.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The warming trend sticks with us as we head into the new week. Monday and tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds and sunshine with temperatures back in the upper 40s.

Ahead of our next rain chance midweek temperatures will climb back into the 50s making another run for 60 degrees.