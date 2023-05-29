The system remains to our south for your Memorial Day. Cloud cover will linger for those in somerset to Bedford counties, with a few stray showers around into the afternoon. Majority of the region will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will out of the east at 5-10 mph. Tonight clouds move out and we become mostly clear, low temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

High pressure builds back into the region for Tuesday as we’ll sit mostly sunny into the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine continues into Wednesday with high temperatures approaching the lower 80s. Winds will shift a bit out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

June will begin on a rather warm note Thursday. Plenty of sunshine as high temperatures reach well into the mid and upper 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Friday but staying warm in the upper 80s as some make a run towards 90°. Watching for a frontal passage late Friday and into the weekend which could bring a shower chance to the region. Otherwise expect the dry conditions to persist.