After a mild Saturday temperatures will begin to fall on Sunday afternoon as a cold front passes through central PA.

It will be much colder on Monday with a strong gusty northwest wind.

Rain will soak central and eastern PA on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder in the wee hours in the morning in the southern areas.

In central PA rainfall will range from .75″ to 1.25″ but in eastern PA 1″-2″ of rain could lead to some localized flooding and a Flood Watch has been issued from late Sunday into Monday.

Snow that accumulates in central PA from late Sunday night into early Monday morning looks like it will range from a coating to 2″. Some spots could see more but that is the way it looks right now.

As the storm pulls out it will be breezy and colder. After Monday it looks dry for the rest of the week. The powerful trough moves out and a ridge moves in later in the week with temperatures on the rise.

Mark