Tonight as the front approaches the region we are keeping an eye for strong to severe storms. The SPC has our northern counties under an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) risk, with the remainder of the region under a slight right (2 out of 5) risk for strong storms. Main threats will be flash flooding, damaging winds and hail. Timing for this line looks to be from 9 PM through 2 AM. Temperatures won’t drop much overnight as we sit in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday we’ll have lingering showers in the morning and a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs sitting comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday starts the weekend on a nice note! A mix of clouds and sun with highs sitting right on average in the lower 80s. Saturday night will be refreshing as clouds decrease and lows drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Another gorgeous day coming for Sunday with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will again sit seasonable in the lower to mid 80s. Overnight lows are back in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

We begin to heat back up into next week as storm chances return. Monday high temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s with a chance of afternoon storms.