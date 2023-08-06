Showers and thunderstorms are moving through early this evening as a warm front approaches. Tonight expect to see a few showers around, otherwise we’ll sit mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Watch for patchy fog into early Monday morning. Winds will be light out of the south.

A few showers will be around early in the day on Monday as the warm front passes. High temperatures will climb into the low and mid 80s. As the front approaches for the evening we’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The SPC has place majority of our region under a slight (2 out 5) risk for severe weather, while our southern counties are under an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk. The more sunshine we see, the better are chances are at seeing a few strong storms develop. Main threats will be damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Once the front clears out Monday night a few stray showers will linger overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

A breezy and cooler day in store for Tuesday following the cold front passing through. Expect a few stray showers throughout the day, otherwise we’ll sit mostly cloudy. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight we fall to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A mix of clouds and sun are with us for Wednesday as high temperatures sit comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight we’ll become partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move back into the region for Thursday and Friday as our next frontal system moves through. Timing looks to be the Thursday afternoon and lingering into Friday.