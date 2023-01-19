An approaching cold front will bring us unsettled weather tonight. We will have a round of showers, maybe a rumble of thunder early tonight. Later tonight will become quite windy with rain showers mixing with and changing to snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will rise early tonight but then will settle back down to near 30 near and west of Route 219 to the lower to middle 30s farther to the east.

Wind gusts will reach over 45mph later tonight into the middle of Friday. Gusts past 50mph are possible in a few spots. Because of this, a wind advisory is in effect for Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Bedford, and Somerset counties until noon Friday.

Besides the strong wind, we will also have snow showers and flurries on Friday with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a covering of snow in places, especially in the counties along Route 219. Temperatures on Friday will not move much and will stay in the 30s all day long. Some of the higher elevations may drop into the 20s. That strong wind is going to make it feel a lot colder than that.

There still could be a couple of flurries around in the Laurel Highlands early Saturday; otherwise, clouds should break for some sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 30s to near 40. The next system will bring an increase in cloudiness early Sunday followed by the chance for another period of snow and/or rain. There is also the chance for ice in some spots, but right now it looks like any possible accumulations should be on the lower side. However, keep in mind a little could still make roads slippery.

Behind that system, Monday will be windy and chilly with clouds, some sunshine, and some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be tranquil and seasonably chilly. The amount of chilly air will help determine what we get on Wednesday as another system will bring the chance for snow and/or rain.

