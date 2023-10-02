A large area of high pressure is driving temperatures way above normal for this time of year. Typically daytime temperatures are expected in the 60’s, but the current air mass is pushing temps as high as the low 80’s through the mid-week period.

Overnight: Expect mild temperatures in the 50’s with areas of fog for the early morning wake-up.

Tuesday: AM fog in spots gives way to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs topping out in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Our temperature roller coaster peaks on Wednesday, then we make a downward trend into the 70’s Thursday and Friday. A front moves in from the west bringing showers Friday later in the day and evening. This delivers unsettled conditions into Saturday along with much cooler temperatures. This will be a shocker after summer like temperatures the last several days. We remain cooler than average into mid October.

