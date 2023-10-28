Umbrellas and raincoats will be necessary on Sunday as a weak, moist storm scoots across our area. Most of the steady, significant rain should fall during the morning hours but periods of rain will continue throughout the day.



Another surge of rain will arrive later Sunday night into Monday morning which will diminish by early afternoon. Total rainfall could exceed an inch.

So be prepared for travel delays on Sunday and expect a wet commute to work on Monday morning.

It will also be turning cooler into next week as well. So it might be a good idea to find the warm jackets and coats.

Snowflakes could arrive as early as Monday night across northwest PA with a low end lake effect.

Halloween should be dry for most into the evening and a bit chilly. So maybe wear something warm under your costume.

A strong upper trough will move across central PA on Wednesday and with cold air in place we will see scattered rain and snow showers. Don’t expect any significant accumulations out of this but it is always exciting to see the first flakes of the season flying.

Temperatures will be quite cold at night during the mid-week with lows below freezing with some 20s. Dare I say it? Yes its time to bundle-up again.

Sunshine with a gradual warming trend for the end of the week.

Mark