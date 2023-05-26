Happy Friday! High pressure is in control, so after a frosty start high temperatures will rebound back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast. Tonight we remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

The weekend starts dry and sunny. Saturday we’ll slowly see clouds build into the late afternoon early evening. High temperatures will reach into the low and middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the east. By Saturday night we’ll become partly to mostly cloudy across our southern counties, low temperatures fall into the upper 40s low 50s.

A system will be sitting to our south on Sunday so a few stray showers are possible for about half the region from Blair, Cambrai, Somerset and Bedford counties. Expect a mix of clouds and sun the further north you are with high temperatures in the 70s. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a few showers around.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather!

A mix of clouds and sun for your Memorial Day. A stray shower is possible as the system remains to our south. High temperatures will continue to warm into the mid and upper 70s.

Dry air is back with us for much of the new week with Tuesday seeing a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 70s. June begins on a rather warm note, late in the week expect high temperatures to climb into the low and middle 80s!