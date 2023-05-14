Tonight high clouds continue to build late this evening and into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with light winds out of the north. Expect clouds to then decrease early Monday morning.

High pressure builds for Monday which will bring us a fantastic day. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear heading into Monday night as lows drop into the upper 40s. Clouds will build into Tuesday.

A low pressure system will sit to our south on Tuesday which brings clouds for our southern counties as well as a few shower chances into the afternoon. A cold front will also approach the region from the north by tuesday evening so that will also bring increasing cloud cover. High temperatures will sit in the mid 60s to low 70s with just a brief shower around in the evening. Low temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

Behind the cold front, while it will be mostly sunny for Wednesday it will trend cooler. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 60s but feel very comfortable in the sun. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be a frosty one as we sit under a clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

The end of the work week ends on a pleasant note. Sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By Friday clouds will be back on the increase as out next rain maker moves in. High temperatures still make it into the low 70s as rain moves in for Saturday.