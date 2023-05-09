Tonight, high pressure moves in and pushes in dry air for midweek. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s lower 40s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light out of the north.

Wednesday while it will be a chilly start, the sunshine will help temperatures rebound back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light and variable. Overnight, we remain mostly clear as low temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Another gorgeous day for Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures continuing to warm into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we remain mostly clear but milder as lows sit in the upper 40s to near 50.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Our next chance of showers look to be late in the day on Friday so ahead of the moisture we will see temperatures warm. Clouds will be back on the increase becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 70s. Showers look likely late in the afternoon throughout the evening hours. Overnight lows sit in the low to mid 50s with clouds and showers around.

Saturday looks to keep the scattered shower chance around as temperatures remain mild. Highs will get back into the 60s and 70s with the chance of showers.

We’re still watching a system that could bring more shower chances late in the day on Mother’s day and into the start of the week on Monday.