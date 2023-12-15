Friday will bring more of the same as sunshine continues across the region. Milder air will start to move in so high temperatures will be back above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight we sit quiet and mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

We’ll remain mild on Saturday as clouds increase throughout the day. High temperatures will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and milder as lows are in the mid and upper 30s.

A coastal storm moves in for Sunday which will bring another widespread soaking to our region late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s so this will be a rain event. Totals right now look to be around a half inch to an inch. Overnight we’ll see periods of rain with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Monday the system moves out and colder air moves in so a change over to snow showers will impact some roads late Monday night with a quick 1-2 inches. High temperatures will sit in the 40s before falling to near 30 overnight.

Much cooler air is with us for Tuesday as winds will be gusty. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sun and a few lingering snow showers.