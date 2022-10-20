A few clouds this evening before high pressure moves in overnight. We become mostly clear late tonight and winds will become calm. This will allow temperatures to fall int o the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be pleasant. A mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest ushering in the warmer airmass. Lows overnight fall back in to the 30s under a mostly clear sky.

An even nicer day for Saturday. Plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds as high temperatures climb well into the 60s! Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear and lows fall into the upper 30s lower 40s.

We’re watching a system develop off the east coast which will bring in some clouds for late in the day on Sunday. This will also spark a shower or two in our far eastern counties. High temperatures will sit in the lower 60s. Overnight lows drop into the low and mid 40s.

A cold front is approaching from our west with a coastal storm to our east. This will keep temperatures from surging anything higher than mid 60s. A few showers will be around for our eastern counties otherwise a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be the day the cold front will move across the region so high temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s to near 70. A shower or two will be possible late in the day.