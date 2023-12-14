After a chilly start to Thursday we’ll be in for another nice December day. Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching into the lower 40s. Clear and cold for Thursday night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s with winds out of the west.

Friday will bring more of the same as sunshine continues across the region. Milder air will start to move in so high temperatures will be back above average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight we sit quiet and mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

We’ll remain mild on Saturday as clouds increase throughout the day. High temperatures will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and milder as lows are in the mid and upper 30s.

A coastal storm moves in for Sunday which will bring another widespread soaking to our region late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures will hold in the 40s so this will be a rain event. Totals right now look to be around a half inch to an inch. Overnight we’ll see periods of rain with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Monday the system moves out and colder air moves in so a few snowflakes will try and mix in for those in the higher elevation. High temperatures will sit in the 40s before falling to near 30 overnight.

Much cooler air is with us for Tuesday as winds will be gusty. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sun.