Tuesday brings back sunshine and average temperatures. We’ll sit mostly sunny with highs reaching into the lower and mid 40s. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

A weak front pushes through on Wednesday and brings a few clouds for the day. We’ll also sit a few degrees colder in the mid 30s with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Overnight will be clear and cold with lows in the teens to low 20s as winds will be out of the northwest.

Sunshine is with us to end the week, both Thursday and Friday will be nice afternoons. Highs for Thursdays will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s, while highs on Friday will be back in the mid 40s.

The weekend will remain mild with highs in the mid and upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. A weak front looks to move in late Saturday night which could spark a shower or two but most remain dry.

A system looks to slide across our south late Sunday and into Monday that could also bring some shower activity, but models don’t agree on placement and timing so stay tuned!