Tonight a weak front is moving in from the north which will bring in some cloud cover. A few will see a stray sprinkle but most remain on the dry side. Once the sun sets it will be another comfortable night with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the west.

The warmer air continues to move into our region for Sunday bringing high temperatures a few degrees warmer into the mid and upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Labor Day starts a hot stretch and a potential heat wave for some. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds remain light out of the west. Overnight we sit mostly clear but staying mild with lows in the mid 60s.

The heat will peak for Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and most places making a run for 90 degrees. Dewpoints will be elevated in the mid and upper 60s. Overnight we sit quiet with a few clouds and lows in the low and mid 60s.

Tracking showers for late week which will break the heat and bring back seasonable temperatures. Right now, the best chance for showers looks to be late Thursday and into Friday.