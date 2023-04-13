Tonight we sit quiet and quite mild. Low temperatures fall into the low and middle 50s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light and variable.

We’ll start Friday with plenty of sunshine as temperatures climb back into the low and middle 80s. Clouds increase into the afternoon and evening as a system moves in from the south. Overnight lows will sit in the mid 50s with a stray shower around.

This weekend will be warm and muggy. We’ll see more clouds than sun on Saturday with spotty showers in the afternoon. Watch for a few heavy downpours and even an isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 50s with a few showers.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday will be very similar, a few peaks of sun early followed by a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s ahead of the cold front which will bring showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. Low temperatures will start to fall behind the front into the 40s.