A nice night on tap as clouds will decrease this evening and we’ll sit mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s with a light south wind.

Sunday will be another nice afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak system will try and slide north of our region late Sunday night and could spark a stray shower in far northern counties. Overnight Sunday we sit a bit milder in the upper 50s to near 60s as clouds move in.

A front will move in for Monday and that brings rain chances. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms late morning through the afternoon. A few storms could be on the gusty side. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 before the front passes. Overnight lows sit in the upper 50s.

We’ll start out with clouds on Tuesday but will see decreasing clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight low sits in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday we remain mild and above average. High