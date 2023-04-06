Tonight, the cold front moves off to the east, while high pressure moves in for the weekend. We’ll sit partly cloudy with lows falling into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

High pressure moves in for Friday and sunshine returns. It will be the coolest day out of the week with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A very nice Easter Weekend. Plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs on Saturday in the mid 50s and highs on Sunday in the lower 60s.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the lower 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures dip into the 40s.

The dry stretch continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with a partly to mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 60s to 70s by midweek.