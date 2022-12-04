Tonight as high pressure with us the region we remain quiet and clear. Overnight lows fall into the lower 20s as winds will be light out of the south.

We star the workweek on a dry and sunny note. Clouds will be on the increase come Monday afternoon and highs will be seasonable in the mid 40s. Winds will be light out of the south. Becoming mostly cloudy Monday night with overnight lows sitting mild in the upper 30s.

A showery pattern moves in for Tuesday and will be with us to end the week. We sit mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with winds out of the southeast. Overnight lows sit in the in the upper 30s near 40 as the cloud cover and shower chances continue.

The low pressure system will stall near our area which keeps the clouds and shower chances around all week. However we will be in the warmer sector so temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the 50s with a few showers around. Overnight lows sit mild in the upper 30s lower 40s.

Reaming mostly cloudy for Thursday, temperatures will still be above average in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers will be around in the afternoon ahead of a stronger system for Friday.

Friday looks to be the day we see widespread rain and some will be heavy at tines. Temperatures behind that cool down a bit heading into the weekend.