A chilly start to your Friday but clouds are moving out. We will see a mostly sunny sky by midday! Expect a cooler airmass however as high temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light but out of the east. Clouds approach by the evening as lows fall into the 20s.

We’ll see increasing clouds for the day on Saturday with chilly high temperatures near 40 degrees. A slight chance of a shower and or flurry for a few into Saturday evening. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to near 30 as we become cloudy.

Our next disturbance moves in for Sunday which will give us a better shot at seeing some rain/snow mixing throughout the day. High temperatures will sit chilly in the upper 30s to near 40.

Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be near to just above 40.

A nice Tuesday as dry air moves back in and we’ll get a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will sit seasonable in the mid 40s. Clouds will begin to increase come Wednesday with our next round of rain/snow moves in for Thursday.