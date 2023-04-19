A return to average temperatures for your Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Tonight we’ll sit mostly clear with a few clouds to our north as the warm front moves in, low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.

Thursday we really start to warm up. Plenty of afternoon sunshine and a southwest wind will bring back above average temps. Highs will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Just don’t forget the sunscreen! Overnight lows sit mild in the 50s with a light southwest wind.

After a mild start for Friday high temperatures will climb back into the 70s and low 80s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front. A stray shower or two will be likely late afternoon and evening but most will stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the mid 50s with a few showers around.

A slow moving front will be approaching the region on Saturday. This will bring pockets of steady rainfall as the front will be moving slowly. Rain totals across the region will be near a .5″ to 1″ of rain. Temperatures still sit mild in the low to middle 70s ahead of the front. Overnight lows fall into the 40s behind the front as showers will be scattered.

We end the weekend on a much cooler note. Temperatures for Sunday will sit in the low to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky with a few lingering showers. Overnight, lows will fall into the 30s.