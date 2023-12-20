Wednesday high pressure is back in control and will bring back quieter weather to end the week. Sunshine is expected for the afternoon with highs reaching towards the low 40s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s.

Another nice day in store for Thursday and Friday as both afternoons will be similar under a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the 40s.

A weak front will move in for Saturday bringing back the cloud cover. The chance of a stray shower and drizzle will be low but keeps the clouds around. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 40s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

A mix of clouds and sun on Sunday as the mild air sticks around through Christmas. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 40s reaching towards 50 degrees! Enjoy it!

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun as our next rain maker moves in. Expect shower activity to start in the afternoon as high temperatures sit near 50 degrees. Showers will linger into the day on Wednesday.