This morning will be cold and frosty. Temperatures will be in the twenties. Today high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the north and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.

Wednesday sunshine will fade behind the clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the east.

Wednesday night a storm system will approach bringing us a wintry mix for Thursday. This will lead to icy road conditions and you will want to use caution while traveling throughout the day Thursday. We will have sleet and freezing rain it looks like at first, turning into some rain Thursday afternoon before going back to some snowfall for Thursday night into Friday morning.

At this point, it looks to be more of an ice event compared to a snow event, but we will keep you updated over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches starting at 10:00 PM Wednesday night for Blair, Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset counties. It will begin at 1:00 AM Thursday for Cameron, Clearfield, Huntingdon, and Centre Counties. All Winter Storm Watches continue until 7:00 AM Friday morning.

Thursday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some snow showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries. . Monday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.