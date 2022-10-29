Sunshine will then prevail today and will shift our cool morning to a comfortable afternoon with temperatures rebounding close to 60. This will be nice for outdoor activities and the big Penn State game against Ohio State. A clear sky and light winds will help for another chilly night tonight. The next disturbance will bring an increase in cloudiness after some morning sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. This system will bring a scattering of showers on Monday with highs in the 50s. A shower or two is still a possibility Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 60.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the middle 60s. Friday will be breezy and mild with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle, to perhaps the upper 60s. Mild weather will last into the following weekend.

