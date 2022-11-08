A large area of high pressure centered to our north will continue to dominate our weather for the next couple of days. The sunshine felt nice during the day, but a clear sky and light winds will help temperatures drop fast tonight reaching into the 20s in most spots tonight.

Sunshine will then help temperatures rebound back into the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday. Some clouds will mix with our sunshine on Thursday but it will turn even milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

A cold front approaching from the west will combine with the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole and that will bring us rain on Friday into Friday night. Some of the rain will be heavy and there could also be a thunderstorm. Temperatures will still try to reach the lower 60s despite the rain on Friday.

This front may still be close enough to bring some rain early Saturday then the rest of the day will be windy with some clearing. Highs will be in the 50s but temperatures likely will start to fall later in the day.

Sunday will be windy and chilly with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a shower or a flurry in places with highs only in the lower 40s with temperatures holding in the upper 30s over some of the higher elevations. Monday will still be brisk and chilly before temperatures rebound closer to average for the middle of next week.

