Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine. It will feel quite nice in the sun, but a bit cool in the shade with highs ranging from the 50s west of Route 219 to near to just above 60 farther to the east.

Another weak front will move through the area on Saturday. This front will have very little moisture to work with and will just bring a skinny band of showers through the region. Before and after those showers, the combination of partial sunshine and a gusty southwesterly breeze will help temperatures reach through the 60s to near 70 in spots. Behind that front, Sunday will be slightly cooler with sunshine, some clouds, and only the slightest chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

A stronger front will move through the area with some showers on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s. Behind the front, Tuesday will be blustery and chilly with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers. There will be snowflakes mixed in, especially on some of the higher elevations. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 40s with some of the higher elevations not getting out of the 30s. Wednesday may start off with flurries and sprinkles, but the rest of the day will be cool with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s.

