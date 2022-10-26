There will be a couple of showers and sprinkles around early tonight, especially tonight, especially near and north of I-80. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with lows near to just above 40.

There still can be some clouds around early Thursday, especially, near and west of Route 219. Otherwise, the day will be partly to mostly sunny and comfortable with a bit of a breeze. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. A weak disturbance may bring more clouds than sunshine for a time on Friday and that will keep us cool with highs in the 50s.

Sunshine will prevail on Saturday with highs in the 50s to near 60. This will be nice for outdoor activities and also the big Penn State game against Ohio State. The next disturbance will bring an increase in cloudiness for Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. This system will bring showers on Monday with highs in the 50s. Clouds should break for sunshine on Tuesday with highs back to near to just above 60.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 60s. Mild weather will last into the following weekend.

