We are finally getting a break from the damp and dreary days. It was quite the stretch of cool and wet conditions leaving many wonder when spring would make a comeback. Well, here we are just in time for the weekend and conditions thankfully improve. Expect a cool start to your Friday under lots of sunshine. Take a look a the temperature ride throughout the day:

Temperatures will be topping out mainly in the low 60s Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. As the temps rise expect rain chances to drop off the next couple of days. Ideal weather this week to catch up on some much needed yardwork. Highs will top out in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s come Sunday. There is however a chance for a late day or evening shower west of the I-99 corridor as a low pressure system sends some moisture our way.

The next chance for a steady rainfall and some thunderstorm activity comes late Monday, but an even better chance on Tuesday. Looking ahead expect temperatures to not only closer to average, but slightly above average during the middle of May. Here’s a look at the temperature outlook: