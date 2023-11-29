Here’s a look at some weather talking points for the rest of the week!

Thursday looks much better with some places topping out around 50 under a good deal of sun. Then showers come Friday. Temps trending more mild overall.

Our next weather maker brings increasing clouds Friday morning followed by showers during the afternoon. This time around expect a plain rain with mild temps keep wintry precip far to our north.

The temperature ride over the next five trends milder and above average into the weekend.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.