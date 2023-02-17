We will see showers this morning with temperatures in the 40s & 50s. This will be the mildest it will be. We will have a backwards day. Late this morning we could see a few flurries or a snow shower in the northwest and into the Laurel Highlands.

Today we will have temperatures dropping and by this afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s. It will be windy. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday we will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.