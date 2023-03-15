This morning winds will be strong from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. Winds will slowly decrease into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s this morning with clouds around.

This afternoon clouds decrease and we will have sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today will also be blustery. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower 20s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Thursday we will have sun to start and then clouds will increase. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Some spots may make it into the 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday will be colder with a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky.