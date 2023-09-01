This morning will be cool and clear with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Today we will see plenty of sunshine and blue sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be from the south and will be light. Tonight will be clear with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday also looks dry to kick off the start of football season for Penn State. During the daytime hours, we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will also be a bit more in the way of humidity. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night dry air is in place as a shortwave moves in. This means we should see some clouds moving in, but shouldn’t be dealing with much rain. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the 60s.

Sunday we will have a mix of sunshine and some clouds. It is looking like a great day for the Burgi’s Low Life Ride. High temperatures on Sunday will also be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night will be clear.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday for Labor Day, we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Tuesday is looking hot and humid. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 80s. Some spots could even climb into the lower 90s. Tuesday we will have a sunshine with a few clouds. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.