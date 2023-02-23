A cold front will move across the region tonight bringing windy conditions and cooler temperatures. We become partly cloudy overnight as low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

It’ll feel like winter again for Friday. Highs for the afternoon will sit in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall to near 20 degrees as clouds increase from the west.

A few snow showers will be around Saturday morning as we sit mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

We’ll see a good mix of clouds and sun for Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds willl be a bit breezy and overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Our next chance of rain arrives for Monday afternoon with high temperatures sitting in the lower 40s.