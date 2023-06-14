Tonight showers move out to our east. Clouds will decrease overnight and winds will become calmer. Low temperatures fall into 40s and low 50s.

We’ll start Thursday with sunshine as high temperatures sit warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will once again increase into the afternoon ahead of our next cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. By late Thursday evening a few showers will move in along a cold front. Overnight lows sit in the 50s.

Scattered showers will be around for Friday from the morning and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will sit cooler behind the cold front in the 60s to low 70s. By Friday night showers taper and clouds start to decrease. Low temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The weekend should trend a bit drier with a mix of clouds and sun for both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday with highs reaching low 80s by Sunday.

Monday we will have temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Watching another round of potential showers late Monday and into the day on Tuesday.