This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. This morning we will be cloudy with showers and snow showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 10:00 AM. Use caution traveling, in the Laurel Highlands it could be a bit icy on bridges and overpasses. There is also a Freeze Warning issued for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM. Today will be like the past few days, overcast and cool with showers. Winds today will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with drizzle and a shower or two.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. There will still be a lingering shower or two. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday looks to be dry. Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.