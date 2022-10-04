It will be another damp and cloudy day. Today we will have a cloudy sky with a few showers and some drizzle. Most will fall in our eastern counties. High temperatures will be stuck in the 50s. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will have showers at first, then a cloudy sky.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 40s. Thursday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

A weak front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning. It may bring a few showers, on Friday, but it doesn’t look like there be a lot of precipitation. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Saturday will be chilly. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. In our northwestern counties there could be a shower or two. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s with a westerly breeze. Sunday night temperatures drop into the 30s.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures drop into the 40s. Tuesday temperatures will make it to the mid 60s.