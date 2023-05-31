Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Once again, a ridge of high pressure will be over Central PA. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 50s.

It has been a dry month. So far in May, we’ve only had about an inch of precipitation. Typically, we see about 3.48″ during the month.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be quite a warm day. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the north east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of sunshine and a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures dip back into the mid 50s.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we could see a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.