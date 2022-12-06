A front stalled to our south will continue to keep our weather unsettled for much of the rest of this week. A series of disturbances moving along this front will bring us several rounds of showers through the rest of the week. There is also another front to our north that will be approaching from the northwest later tonight into Wednesday and will bring us some showers. There will also be areas of fog. Temperatures tonight will hold steady, even rise a little.

As this second front moves through, winds will become westerly on Wednesday. If this westerly wind breaks through, temperatures should reach into the lower 50s. If that westerly wind does not make it into some spots, those locations will not get out of the 40s.

Thursday will be the best day of the week. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s. This break will not last too long.

Friday and Saturday will feature a good deal of clouds with some periods of rain. There is a chance for some snowflakes to mix in at times, especially on top of higher elevations. Highs each day will be near to just above 40.

Sunday will be brisk and chilly with a good deal of clouds along with a touch of a wintry mix. Highs will be near to just above 40. Monday will still feature more clouds than sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be near to just above 40. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

