This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. This morning we will also be dealing with patchy fog. Today will be a hot day. We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. With this heat, make sure you stay hydrated and wear light colored clothing to stay cooler. If we end up hitting 90 degrees or higher consecutively for three days in a row, we will have an official heat wave. There is the possibility this happens. Tonight temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have sunshine with some passing clouds. Late in the day on Wednesday, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Temperatures on Wednesday will once again reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday there will be clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures Thursday night drop into the lower to mid 60s. Friday we also could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday a cold front could stall over Central PA. This means we will see more clouds compared to sun with showers around. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 70s. Monday we will have high pressure pushing back in.

Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 70s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine.