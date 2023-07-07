This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with some fog.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday we could see a stray shower or storm. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will also be dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Thursday high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s.