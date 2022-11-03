Friday will start off foggy in many spots. The rest of the day will be relatively warm with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday night will turn partly to mostly cloudy with fog redeveloping later on. Lows will be in the 40s. Saturday will start off with low clouds and fog then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and still relatively warm with highs in the 60s to near 70. A weakening front will move through the area with a scattering of showers later Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll still be relatively warm Sunday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

Clouds will break for some sunshine on Monday. Highs will be close to 70. Tuesday will not be quite as warm with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. A slow-moving disturbance to our south will bring us an increase in cloudiness on Wednesday with highs closer to 60. Thursday will be rather cloudy with some rain and highs in the 50s. While this will be cooler, it is still mild for the date. Temperatures will stay above average into the middle of the month.

