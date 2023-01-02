Tonight will be rather cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. Do be careful as the visibility will be very low in some spots. This combined with damp roads due to drizzle could make travel a little trickier. A surge of warmer air pushing into the region will help the drizzle to turn into a steadier rainfall that can be briefly heavy later tonight through Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold mostly steady in the 40s. Some places will rise by morning.

Tuesday afternoon will turn breezy to windy with clouds, maybe some peeks of sunshine, and just scattered showers. Temperatures Tuesday will soar through the 50s and reach the 60s in many spots. Tuesday night into Wednesday will stay unseasonably warm and breezy to windy with scattered showers. It will be warm enough that a rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Highs Wednesday will be well into the 50s to the lower 60s.

A front will move through the area Wednesday night. Behind it, Thursday will still be quite mild, but not as warm with clouds, some peeks of sunshine, and just the chance for showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50.

Chillier air will win out on Friday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. The best chance to see snowflakes will be west of I-99. This chilly air may bring us the chance for a bit of a wintry mix on Saturday with highs in the 30s.

Some flurries cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, Sunday and Monday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s.