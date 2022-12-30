Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few spots west of Route 219 could have a shower, especially later tonight as a slow-moving front comes our way. Lows tonight will range from the 30s in the valley spots to the 40s across the higher elevations, especially west of Route 219.

There are going to be two disturbances that will be moving along this front and will bring us some rounds of rain. The first round of rain will move through Saturday morning into early afternoon. There likely will be a lull before another round of rain moves in from the afternoon into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

The rain should be out of the area for New Year’s Day. The day will start off with clouds, but the clouds should yield to some sunshine. The clearing will happen first in the valleys near and east of I-99 where temperatures will reach well into the 40s to near 50. Farther to the west, the combination of a westerly wind and lingering clouds will keep temperatures from rising higher than the middle 40s.

Sunday night will be a touch bit cooler, then Monday will be mild with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. Tuesday into Wednesday will be mild but unsettled with variable cloudiness, some showers, and highs near to just above 50. Thursday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a shower, maybe a flurry late as chillier air tries to make a return later next week.

