This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning we will have a cloudy sky with a sprinkle or two. This afternoon clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will be partially clear with some patchy fog.

Thursday there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots will sneak into the lower 70s. Friday high pressure builds in. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday night will be clear with temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest. Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. Late Sunday into Monday, we could see a few showers or a thunderstorm.

Monday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the lower 70s.