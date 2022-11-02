This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Today there will be a partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a light and variable breeze. Tonight temperatures will dop into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky with fog forming.

Thursday there will be mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a light southerly wind. Thursday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures on Friday will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday we will have sun mixing with clouds. There could also be a stray shower. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Hight temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.