This morning we will have some sprinkles around and fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 50s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with some showers.

Tuesday we will have a warm front stalled just to our south. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be a variable cloudy sky with a shower in spots.

Wednesday high pressure will begin to build in. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northeast and will be light. Wednesday we will have clouds breaking for afternoon sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 40s with a partially to mainly clear sky. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots could reach 80 degrees. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Sunday for Mother’s Day looks cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Monday temperatures will be in the 60s.