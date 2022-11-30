Tonight will be quite windy and it will turn much colder with patchy clouds. The clouds will be more prominent north of I-80 where there can be a sprinkle or flurry in spots. Lows tonight will be in the 20s with the wind making it feel even colder than that.

Thursday may start off with clouds and a flurry in some spots north of I-80; otherwise, the day will be partly to mostly sunny with a chilly wind. Highs will only be in the 30s. Some wind gusts tonight through Thursday are going to be over 40 mph. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Friday. It will not be quite as cold with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

As the next front approaches, Saturday will become breezy with a good deal of clouds and showers. Temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 50s on Saturday. Behind this front, a cooler air mass will move in on Sunday. At least we will have a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 40s. The next system will bring some rain to the area later Monday into Tuesday followed by colder air later next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s Monday and we should rebound into the upper 40s despite the rain on Tuesday. Wednesday will turn partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

