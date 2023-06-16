Happy weekend! After some beneficial rain expect drier air to move in tonight. Under a few clouds temperatures will fall back into the 40’s across our northern counties and 50’s for everyone else.

Expect lots of sunshine to start off your Saturday, but some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. An area of low pressure stays to our east while a high pressure remains in control to the west. This warms us to more seasonable conditions on both Saturday and Sunday. A great weekend to enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Central Pennsylvania!

As we look into next week expect a warm day Monday with highs in the 80’s, but it looks to turn a bit cooler throughout the week. Some shower chances expected Tuesday. We currently hold in a Drought Watch until further notice. Even though we’ve seen a couple of wet days we still need more rainy days to catch up to the norm.

